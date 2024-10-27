Empire State Realty price target raised to $11 from $10 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Empire State Realty (ESRT) to $11 from $10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 is on a good path through Week 2. Wells is most encouraged by Datacenters, Healthcare, Mfg Housing and Retail. However, it notes investor discussions this week focused more on macro: can REITs work if 10-year yield rises from here; playbook for Republican sweep or Harris/gridlock; conservative 2025 guidance disappointment risk; defensive position in Resi over near term, and timing sector bottoms.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ESRT:
- Empire State Realty Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Grapples with Internal Control Weakness: Investor Confidence at Risk
- Empire State Realty Confirms CEO’s Extended Tenure and Incentives
- Empire State Realty price target raised to $10 from $7 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.