Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser ES (ESBA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser ES said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 7.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser ES. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESBA is 0.01%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESBA by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESBA by 85,637.63% over the last quarter.

Tiaa, Fsb holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. is the entity through which Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. conducts all of its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) substantially all of its assets. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world’s most famous building.

