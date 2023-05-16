Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 60 (OGCP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 60 said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 60. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGCP is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YorkBridge Wealth Partners holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Transform Wealth holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGCP by 93,551.79% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 27K shares.

Apexium Financial holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

