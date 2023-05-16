Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 250 (FISK) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 250 said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=191).

The current dividend yield is 2.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty OP LP - Unit - Ser 250. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISK is 0.01%, an increase of 213.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.69% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISK by 27.43% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 22K shares.

Delta Financial Group holds 16K shares.

Transform Wealth holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bell Investment Advisors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

