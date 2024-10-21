Empire Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited, a company focused on gold and copper exploration, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can access essential meeting documents online. With promising projects in Western Australia, Empire Resources aims to capitalize on its exploration targets to create a sustainable and profitable business.

