Empire Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, passing all resolutions with significant support from shareholders. The meeting saw the re-election of Dr. Michael Ruane and the election of Mr. Colin McCavana as directors, alongside the approval of an additional 10% capacity. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

