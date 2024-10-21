Empire Resources Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited is holding its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Dr. Michael Ruane and election of Mr. Colin McCavana as directors. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, attracting the interest of investors and stakeholders keen on the company’s future performance.

