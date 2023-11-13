News & Insights

Empire Petroleum Slips To Q3 Net Loss On Weak Volume

November 13, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum Corp. (EP) Monday reported that its third-quarter net loss was $2.75 million or $0.12 per share, compared to last year's profit of $0.22 million.

Adjusted net loss was $1.46 million or $0.06 per share, compared to last year's $0.09 million.

Product revenue declined 35 percent to $10.32 million from $13.97 million in the prior year.

The company posted net sales volumes of 2,048 barrels of oil equivalent per day or Boe/d, compared to last year's 2,232 Boe/d.

