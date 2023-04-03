Markets
EP

Empire Petroleum Reports Narrower Q4 Loss

April 03, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) Monday reported a loss of $2.29 million, or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than $8.62 million or $0.46 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on lower expenses.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share.

Quarterly revenue was $10.73 million, compared with $10.72 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.