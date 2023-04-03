Empire Petroleum Reports Narrower Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) Monday reported a loss of $2.29 million, or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than $8.62 million or $0.46 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on lower expenses.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share.

Quarterly revenue was $10.73 million, compared with $10.72 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.