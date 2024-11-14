News & Insights

Empire Petroleum Posts Wider Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

November 14, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum (EP) posted a third quarter net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.12 compared to a loss of $0.06. Total product revenue was $10.9 million versus $10.3 million, prior year. The company said contributing to the increase was higher oil, natural gas and NGL sales volumes, substantially offset by lower realized oil and natural gas prices.

The company delivered third quarter net production volumes of 2,460 barrels of oil equivalent per day including 1,573 barrels of oil per day.

