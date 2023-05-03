Empire Petroleum Names Stephen Faulkner CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum (EP) announced that Stephen Faulkner has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. The company also said Kevin Vann has been named to the Board of Directors as an independent director. The appointments were effective April 28, 2023.

Stephen Faulkner, CFO, said: "I look forward to expanding my role with the company and appreciate the support and confidence of the leadership team and Board of Directors. I believe Empire has a great road ahead of itself, and I am excited to support the Company in its long-term strategic plans."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.