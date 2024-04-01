News & Insights

Empire Petroleum Corporation Q4 Loss Climbs

April 01, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$4.797 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$2.289 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Empire Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$5.753 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $11.167 million from $10.727 million last year.

Empire Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$4.797 Mln. vs. -$2.289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.20 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.167 Mln vs. $10.727 Mln last year.

