News & Insights

Stocks

Empire Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, as shareholders voted in favor of issues ranging from director appointments to the adoption of the remuneration report. The detailed results of these votes, which were conducted via poll, showcased strong support for the company’s proposed actions and future direction.

For further insights into AU:EEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEGUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.