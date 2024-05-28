Empire Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, as shareholders voted in favor of issues ranging from director appointments to the adoption of the remuneration report. The detailed results of these votes, which were conducted via poll, showcased strong support for the company’s proposed actions and future direction.

