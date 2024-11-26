Empire Energy Secures A$65 Million for Beetaloo Expansion

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Empire Energy Group Limited has secured a A$65 million financing package from Macquarie Bank to advance its exploration and infrastructure projects in the Beetaloo Basin. This includes a significant upsizing of their R&D Facility to fund drilling activities and the construction of the Carpentaria Gas Plant. The deal underscores Empire’s strategic move towards pilot gas production aimed at addressing Australia’s East Coast supply constraints.
For further insights into AU:EEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.