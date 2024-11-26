Empire Energy Secures A$65 Million for Beetaloo Expansion

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Empire Energy Group Limited has secured a A$65 million financing package from Macquarie Bank to advance its exploration and infrastructure projects in the Beetaloo Basin. This includes a significant upsizing of their R&D Facility to fund drilling activities and the construction of the Carpentaria Gas Plant. The deal underscores Empire’s strategic move towards pilot gas production aimed at addressing Australia’s East Coast supply constraints.

For further insights into AU:EEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.