News & Insights

Stocks

Empire Energy Secures A$65 Million for Beetaloo Expansion

November 26, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Empire Energy Group Limited has secured a A$65 million financing package from Macquarie Bank to advance its exploration and infrastructure projects in the Beetaloo Basin. This includes a significant upsizing of their R&D Facility to fund drilling activities and the construction of the Carpentaria Gas Plant. The deal underscores Empire’s strategic move towards pilot gas production aimed at addressing Australia’s East Coast supply constraints.

For further insights into AU:EEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEGUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.