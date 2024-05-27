Empire Energy Ramps Up for NT Gas Production

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited is poised to address the increasing demand for gas in Australia, with strong political and community support for its Carpentaria Pilot Project in the Northern Territory. The company has completed the sale of its USA assets to focus exclusively on developing its vast gas resources in the NT, bolstered by the recent addition of Karen Green to the Board. Looking ahead, 2024 is expected to be a transformative year as Empire Energy moves towards production in 2025, backed by the confidence of its largest shareholder and positive relationships with stakeholders.

