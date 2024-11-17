News & Insights

Empire Energy Begins Key Drilling in Beetaloo Basin

November 17, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited has begun drilling its Carpentaria-5H well in the Beetaloo Basin, which aims to enhance gas production by employing a larger well bore and longer lateral length. The well, part of the Carpentaria Pilot Project, is expected to take 45 days to drill and is designed to tap into higher gas flow rates with new stimulation techniques. This operation marks a significant step toward Empire’s goal of starting gas sales from its EP187 permit by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

