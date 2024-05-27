Empire Energy Advances into Gas Production

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited is advancing its position in the natural gas sector by moving into production in the Beetaloo Basin, a significant low CO2 shale gas resource with over 500 trillion cubic feet potential. The company owns and operates approximately 3 million acres in this strategically located basin near Asian markets, boasting full control with a 100% working interest and around 85% net revenue interest.

For further insights into AU:EEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.