Empire Energy Advances into Gas Production

May 27, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group Limited is advancing its position in the natural gas sector by moving into production in the Beetaloo Basin, a significant low CO2 shale gas resource with over 500 trillion cubic feet potential. The company owns and operates approximately 3 million acres in this strategically located basin near Asian markets, boasting full control with a 100% working interest and around 85% net revenue interest.

