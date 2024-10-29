News & Insights

Empire Energy Advances Carpentaria Project with Key Gas Deal

October 29, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Empire Energy Group Limited (AU:EEG) has released an update.

Empire Energy Group is advancing its Carpentaria Pilot Project with the upcoming drilling of the Carpentaria-5H well, expected to enhance gas productivity through cutting-edge techniques. The company has secured a 10-year Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government, aiming to commence gas deliveries by 2025. Empire’s strategy involves integrating local communities in its operations while progressing towards regulatory approvals and financial closure.

