Empire Company To Buy 51% Of Longo's, Grocery Gateway E-commerce Unit For C$357 Mln

(RTTNews) - Canadian conglomerate Empire Company Ltd (EMP_A.TO) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 51 percent of Longo's, a specialty grocery stores chain in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, and the Grocery Gateway e-commerce business.

Empire expects the acquisition to be accretive to first full fiscal year earnings per share after closing.

Empire will initially acquire 51 percent stake in Longo's for C$357 million, based on a total enterprise value of C$700 million. The transaction structure allows the company to secure 100 percent ownership of Longo's over a period of time.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Following the deal, Grocery Gateway will continue to function as a stand-alone business and Empire will keep on investing in the company's enlarging customer base.

Longo's will continue to be led by President and CEO, Anthony Longo. Although Longo's has a separate management, it will gain from Empire's infrastructure and resources in areas like Sourcing, Logistics and Real Estate.

Empire plans to finance the transaction through the issuance of up to $125 million non-voting Class A shares to the vendors, subject to TSX approval, cash of approximately $197 million and acquired debt of approximately $35 million.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

