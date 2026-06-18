Empire Company Limited Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP-A.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$212 million, or C$0.94 per share. This compares with C$173 million, or C$0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Empire Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$212 million or C$0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to C$7.807 billion from C$7.637 billion last year.

Empire Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$212 Mln. vs. C$173 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.94 vs. C$0.74 last year. -Revenue: C$7.807 Bln vs. C$7.637 Bln last year.

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