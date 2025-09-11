Markets

Empire Company Boosts Q1 Earnings; Lifts Dividend, Plans Up To C$400 Mln Buyback

September 11, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMLAF, EMP_A.TO), a Canadian firm engaged in food and fuel sales, on Thursday reported improved first-quarter earnings aided by stronger food sales.

Further, the firm declared higher dividend, and said it intends to repurchase up to C$400 million of Class A shares in fiscal 2026.

Net earnings of the firm improved to C$212 million from C$208 million a year ago. Earnings per share grew to C$0.91 from C$0.86 last year.

The prior year's adjusted net earnings were C$219 million or C$0.90 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to C$671 million from C$659 million a year ago.

Sales climbed to C$8.26 billion from C$8.14 billion in the prior year.

The food sales improved to C$7.80 billion from C$7.60 billion in the prior year. Same-store sales - food increased by 1.9%.

However, fuel sales declined to C$467 million from C$541 million last year primarily driven by lower fuel prices.

In addition, the board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.22 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares, higher than the C$0.20 per share dividend declared a year ago. The dividends will be payable on October 31 to shareholders of record on October 15.

For fiscal 2026, capital spend is expected to be approximately C$850 million.

In the OTC market, the shares were trading 4.66% lower at $36.24.

