Emperor Watch & Jewellery Profit Improves In H1; Lowers Dividend

(RTTNews) - Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd. (EPRJF) on Monday reported improved first-half profit, aided by stronger revenue.

In addition, the board declared an interim dividend of HK0.55 cent per share, lower than the dividend of HK0.65 cent per share a year ago. The dividend will be payable on September 17, with a record date on September 5.

In the first half, the net profit attributable to owners of the Company improved to HK$196.47 million from HK$184.71 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share improved 0.4% to HK2.73 cents from HK2.72 cents a year ago.

Profit before tax rose to HK$240.79 million from HK$223.31 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT improved 5.3% to HK$297 million from HK$282 million a year ago.

Total revenue rose 7.6% to HK$2.79 billion from HK$2.60 billion in the last year.

