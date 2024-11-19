News & Insights

Emperor Metals Announces Promising Gold Extraction Results

November 19, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Emperor Metals, Inc. (TSE:AUOZ) has released an update.

Emperor Metals Inc. has reported promising initial metallurgical testing results from its Duquesne West Gold Deposit in Quebec, with gold extraction rates ranging from 90% to 100% in certain mineralization styles. These findings indicate efficient gold recovery potential for the project, with no significant harmful elements affecting future processing.

