News & Insights

Stocks

Emperor International Announces Major Asset Sale

May 24, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emperor International Holdings Limited (HK:0163) has released an update.

Emperor International Holdings Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the sale of a target company’s equity and loan interests for an estimated HK$655.2 million. The deal, which includes a key property valued at HK$700 million, is subject to various conditions and regulatory requirements but does not require approval from Emperor International’s shareholders. In contrast, Emperor E Hotel will need independent shareholder approval for this very substantial acquisition.

For further insights into HK:0163 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.