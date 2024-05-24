Emperor International Announces Major Asset Sale

Emperor International Holdings Limited (HK:0163) has released an update.

Emperor International Holdings Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the sale of a target company’s equity and loan interests for an estimated HK$655.2 million. The deal, which includes a key property valued at HK$700 million, is subject to various conditions and regulatory requirements but does not require approval from Emperor International’s shareholders. In contrast, Emperor E Hotel will need independent shareholder approval for this very substantial acquisition.

For further insights into HK:0163 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.