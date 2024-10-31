News & Insights

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Sells Equity Stake for HK$267.7M

October 31, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Emperor Entertainment Hotel (HK:0296) has released an update.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel has entered into an agreement to sell its entire equity interest in a target company for approximately HK$267.7 million. This transaction, which is considered a major move under the stock exchange’s listing rules, involves the sale of both a share and a loan to Spring Investment Property. The deal is supported by the company’s controlling shareholder, eliminating the need for a general meeting.

