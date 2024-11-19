News & Insights

Emperor Entertainment Hotel to Review Interim Results

November 19, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Emperor Entertainment Hotel (HK:0296) has released an update.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and discuss any potential interim dividend payouts. The meeting comes as the company assesses its financial health and dividend strategy, drawing the interest of investors keen on the company’s performance and future prospects.

