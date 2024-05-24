News & Insights

Stocks

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Announces Major Acquisition

May 24, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emperor Entertainment Hotel (DE:EM7A) has released an update.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for a major acquisition valued at HK$700 million, subject to adjustments. This deal involves the entire equity interest in the target company and a related sale loan, triggering disclosure requirements but not needing shareholder approval for Emperor International. The transaction is considered significant for Emperor E Hotel, requiring circulars, independent shareholder approval, and reporting under the Listing Rules.

For further insights into DE:EM7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.