Emperor Entertainment Hotel Announces Major Acquisition

Emperor Entertainment Hotel (DE:EM7A) has released an update.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for a major acquisition valued at HK$700 million, subject to adjustments. This deal involves the entire equity interest in the target company and a related sale loan, triggering disclosure requirements but not needing shareholder approval for Emperor International. The transaction is considered significant for Emperor E Hotel, requiring circulars, independent shareholder approval, and reporting under the Listing Rules.

