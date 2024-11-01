News & Insights

Emperor Entertainment Forecasts Revenue Growth Amid Loss

November 01, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Emperor Entertainment Hotel (HK:0296) has released an update.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited anticipates a revenue increase to HK$400 million for the first half of 2024. However, a significant fair value loss on investment properties, influenced by a declining property market, is expected to lead to a net loss of up to HK$230 million. Investors are urged to exercise caution with the company’s securities.

