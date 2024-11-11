Emperor Energy Plans Major Security Issuance

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Emperor Energy Ltd has announced the proposed issuance of up to 127,249,958 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for November 12, 2024. This move is part of a placement or other type of issuance aimed at expanding the company’s capital. Investors in the financial markets will be watching how this affects Emperor Energy’s market position and stock performance.

