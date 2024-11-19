News & Insights

Emperor Energy Gains New Substantial Shareholder

November 19, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) sees a significant shift as Treasury Services Group Pty Ltd, through Nero Resource Fund, becomes a substantial holder with a 7.39% voting power, acquiring over 42 million shares. This strategic move highlights potential interest in the company’s market position and future growth prospects, capturing the attention of investors keen on stock movements and financial developments.

