Emperor Energy Announces Change in Substantial Holders

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Emperor Energy Ltd has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change involved the sale of 3,670,000 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant shift in their voting interests. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

