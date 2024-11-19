News & Insights

Stocks

Emperor Energy Announces Change in Substantial Holders

November 19, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Emperor Energy Ltd has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change involved the sale of 3,670,000 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant shift in their voting interests. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

For further insights into AU:EMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.