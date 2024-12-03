News & Insights

Emperor Culture Group Secures Unanimous Shareholder Support

December 03, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Emperor Culture Group (HK:0491) has released an update.

Emperor Culture Group successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on December 3, 2024, with unanimous support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization of director remuneration, and reappointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditor. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

