Emperor Culture Group Reveals Board Leadership and Structure

December 03, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Emperor Culture Group (HK:0491) has released an update.

Emperor Culture Group Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Mr. Yeung Ching Loong and the involvement of both executive and independent non-executive directors. The company has established five board committees to oversee various aspects of governance, ensuring a robust management structure.

