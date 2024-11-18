Emperor Capital Group Anticipates Significant Profit Turnaround

Emperor Capital Group Limited (HK:0717) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Emperor Capital Group Limited has announced a substantial financial turnaround, expecting a net profit of at least HK$50 million for the year ending September 2024, compared to a net loss of HK$161 million the previous year. This positive shift is primarily attributed to a significant reduction in net impairment allowances for margin loans and other advances by over 60%. Investors are advised to stay informed as the audited annual results will be released in mid-December.

For further insights into HK:0717 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.