Emperor Capital Group Anticipates Significant Profit Turnaround

November 18, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Emperor Capital Group Limited (HK:0717) has released an update.

Emperor Capital Group Limited has announced a substantial financial turnaround, expecting a net profit of at least HK$50 million for the year ending September 2024, compared to a net loss of HK$161 million the previous year. This positive shift is primarily attributed to a significant reduction in net impairment allowances for margin loans and other advances by over 60%. Investors are advised to stay informed as the audited annual results will be released in mid-December.

