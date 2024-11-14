Emperador Inc. Updates Stock Options and By-Laws

Emperador Inc. (SG:EMI) has released an update.

Emperador Inc. held a special stockholders’ meeting where they approved the extension of their employee stock option plan by three years and amended their By-Laws to enhance corporate governance and adapt to modern communication methods. These changes aim to align with the Revised Corporation Code and improve engagement for stockholders, including those on the Singapore Exchange.

