News & Insights

Stocks

Emperador Inc. Implements Tax on SGX Trades

May 29, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emperador Inc. (SG:EMI) has released an update.

Emperador Inc. has announced that shares traded on the Singapore Exchange are subject to a 0.6% Stock Transaction Tax, which will be collected by Singapore brokers and remitted to the Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue. Several Singapore brokers have been onboarded with BDO Securities as the Receiving Agent for this tax. If the collection and remittance agreements are terminated, brokers must find alternative methods to comply with regulations, potentially affecting shareholders’ ability to trade Emperador’s shares.

For further insights into SG:EMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.