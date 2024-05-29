Emperador Inc. Implements Tax on SGX Trades

Emperador Inc. (SG:EMI) has released an update.

Emperador Inc. has announced that shares traded on the Singapore Exchange are subject to a 0.6% Stock Transaction Tax, which will be collected by Singapore brokers and remitted to the Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue. Several Singapore brokers have been onboarded with BDO Securities as the Receiving Agent for this tax. If the collection and remittance agreements are terminated, brokers must find alternative methods to comply with regulations, potentially affecting shareholders’ ability to trade Emperador’s shares.

