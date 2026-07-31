EMN Q2 Earnings Beat on Volume Growth and Higher Pricing

Eastman Chemical Company EMN reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for the second quarter of 2026, up 23.1% from $1.60 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 by 9.4%.

Sales rose 9.9% year over year to $2,513 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $2,367.3 million by 6.2%. Higher volume/mix and selling prices supported the top line, led by a sharp improvement in Chemical Intermediates.

Companywide sales volume/mix increased 5%, while selling prices rose 4%. Advanced Materials and Chemical Intermediates recorded higher volume/mix, partly offset by weakness in Fibers. Chemical Intermediates pricing benefited from tightening market conditions tied to the Middle East conflict, while specialty-business price increases offset higher raw material and distribution costs.

Eastman Chemical Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Segment Highlights

Advanced Materials sales increased 5% year over year to $817 million from $777 million. The improvement reflected 4% higher volume/mix, driven by growth across the segment, and a 1% favorable currency impact. Price-cost was stable as specialty-plastics price increases offset modestly weaker price-cost in advanced interlayers.

Additives & Functional Products revenues rose 5% to $807 million from $769 million. The increase was primarily driven by 4% higher selling prices related to cost-pass-through contracts, along with a 1% favorable foreign-currency effect.

Chemical Intermediates sales surged 39% to $643 million from $463 million. Volume/mix increased 24%, while selling prices advanced 14%. Higher availability and supply disruptions supported volumes and pricing, particularly for olefin and derivative products.

Fibers revenues declined 11% to $243 million from $274 million. Volume/mix fell 10% due to continued acetate tow inventory destocking and weakness in textiles compared with tariff-related volume strength in the prior-year period. Selling prices decreased 2%, partly reflecting lower acetate tow contract pricing.

Financials

Eastman ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $691 million. Total borrowings were $5,217 million as of June 30, 2026.

Net debt was $4,526 million at quarter end. Cash provided by operating activities was $224 million. The company returned $96 million to stockholders through dividends and did not repurchase shares during the quarter.

Outlook

For 2026, Eastman expects earnings to improve significantly from 2025. The company remains on track to deliver cost reductions of $125 million to $150 million, net of inflation, and continues to project capital expenditures of approximately $400 million. Operating cash flow is now expected to approach $900 million, modestly below the prior expectation of approaching the 2025 level.

For the third quarter, adjusted earnings are projected to approach the second-quarter level of $1.97 per share. Advanced Materials EBIT is expected to increase on improved price-cost and asset utilization, while Fibers earnings should benefit from higher acetate tow purchases. Additives & Functional Products earnings are expected to decline modestly due to seasonal agriculture weakness, while Chemical Intermediates earnings are projected to ease as supply-chain disruptions lessen.

EMN’s Price Performance

EMN’s shares have gained 19.2% over a year compared with the 7% growth recorded by the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry.



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EMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are The Chemours Company CC, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO and Avient Corporation AVNT.

Chemours is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share. CC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kronos is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s second-quarter loss per share is pegged at 33 cents, indicating 65.63% year-over-year growth. KRO also flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Avient is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. The consensus estimate for AVNT’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.08. AVNT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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