EMN Debuts Biodegradable Micropowder Esmeri CC1N10 for Color Cosmetics

Eastman Chemical Company EMN announced the introduction of its readily biodegradable cellulose ester micropowder for color cosmetics, Esmeri CC1N10. This high-performance micropowder is sourced from sustainably managed forests to meet strict EU regulations that are in place with regard to synthetic polymer microparticles that fully biodegrade and do not persist in the environment.

Esmeri CC1N10 has been certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification and Forest Stewardship Council standards, making it a sustainable solution that offers visually superior soft-focus optical effect, improved color intensity and payoff, and uniform coverage and sensorial experience in lipsticks, foundations and pressed powders. The product’s design makes it highly compatible with lipophilic cosmetic formulations.

Being readily biodegradable, non-nano and sustainably sourced from 63% wood pulp, Esmeri CC1N10 is aligned with the European Union’s Zero Pollution Action Plan to reduce microplastics released into the environment by 30% through 2030. Esmeri’s other unique properties help it improve color intensity, enable soft-focus and display optimal compaction.

EMN stock has lost 17.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 24.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the first-quarter call, the company said that it expects a slight sequential volume increase across markets in the second quarter. However, due to ongoing trade uncertainties, this growth may not reach typical levels. The quarter will also be affected by headwinds from U.S.-China tariffs and increased planned maintenance expenses. Considering all these factors, second-quarter adjusted EPS is projected to be within the range of $1.70 to $1.90.

EMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 32.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 8.7% in the past year.



