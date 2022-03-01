EMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.89, changing hands as low as $114.51 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $98.241 per share, with $130.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.49. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

