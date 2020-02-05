EMN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.29, changing hands as high as $74.69 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.22 per share, with $86.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.91. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.