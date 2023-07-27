Emmys vendors told telecast delayed from Sept by strikes -Variety

News & Insights

July 27, 2023 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh and Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Vendors for television's Emmys Awards have been told that the ceremony will not air as scheduled on Sept. 18, Variety reported on Thursday, just over two weeks after nominees were announced, because of strikes by actors and writers.

Hollywood actors went on strike earlier this month after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced just before the dual work stoppage was declared and were expected to delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date.

An exact date for the awards ceremony hasn't been determined, and isn’t expected to be announced until early August, Variety reported.

