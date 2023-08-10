News & Insights

Emmys pushed to January as Hollywood strikes press on

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

August 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed to Jan. 15, the Television Academy and broadcast network Fox FOXA.O said on Thursday, as Hollywood writers and actors strike over labor disputes with major studios.

The Emmys were originally slated to air on Fox on Sept. 18 and nominations for the highest honors in television were announced in July, just before the dual work stoppage was declared.

Hollywood actors last month joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios reached an impasse.

It is the first time that both the writers' and actors' unions have gone on strike together since 1960, effectively halting production of scripted television shows and films and impacting businesses across the entertainment world's orbit.

HBO drama "Succession," the story of a family's cutthroat fight for control of a media empire, leads the for television's Emmy awards alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us", a dystopian videogame adaptation.

Others competing for best drama include HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon", vacation-gone-wrong story "The White Lotus" and Star Wars series "Andor". Previous nominees "Better Call Saul", "Yellowjackets" and "The Crown" are also in the mix.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Jan. 15. The Creative Arts Emmys - a class of awards recognizing technical and other similar achievements - will take place on Jan. 6 and 7.

The show will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

