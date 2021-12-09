Emmy-Winning Super Bowl Champ Michael Strahan Announced as Exchange Keynote Speaker

February 2022 will be all about Exchange, an ETF industry event made possible by ETF Trends, Advisor Circle, and ETF Database. In addition to the already impressive lineup of high-profile guests, including various CEOs and experienced investors, it has now been announced that TV personality and former professional NFL player Michael Strahan will serve as a keynote speaker for Exchange.

Before retiring from the NFL, Strahan spent his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants. He set a record for the most sacks in a season in 2001 and helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007. In 2014, Strahan was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan has gone on to become a media personality. He's a two-time Emmy winner and currently co-hosts ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Strahan also hosts the top-rated primetime game show favorite “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, which is currently in its fifth season.

During the NFL football season, he serves as an analyst of “Fox NFL Sunday,” for which he received a 2019 Sports Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst" and a 2020 Sports Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly."

Strahan also headlines the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show live from New York City, which received a 2020 Sports Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly," alongside fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long. The Thursday Night Football Pregame Show airs on the FOX Broadcast Network and NFL Network, taking viewers up to kickoff. Additionally, Strahan received a 2020 Sports Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst" for NFL on FOX.

Other recently announced speakers for Exchange include Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, and Michael Saylor, CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy.

Taking place from February 13–16, 2022, Exchange is a new large-scale experience destined to be the most important annual gathering for the advisory community and the ETF industry at large. For more information, or to register for Exchange, visit www.exchangeetf.com.

