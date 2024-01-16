News & Insights

Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

January 16, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox FOXA.O broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates from the network.

The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

It was the first time the Emmys show competed with the NFL, the biggest draw on U.S. television.

The Emmys showered "Succession" and "The Bear" with six awards each at a nostalgic ceremony that commemorated classic TV shows and drew generally positive reviews.

