Emmerson’s Partner Acquired by Pan African Resources

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.
Emmerson Resources Limited’s joint venture partner, Tennant Consolidated Mining Group, is set to be acquired by Pan African Resources PLC for $54.2 million. This acquisition aims to boost Pan African’s production growth in Australia’s Northern Territory, with plans for a significant processing facility and exploration potential. Emmerson is currently assessing the implications of this deal on its ongoing activities in Tennant Creek.
