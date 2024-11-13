Emmerson Resources Proposes New Auditor Appointment

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited has announced a correction to a typographical error in their upcoming annual general meeting notice, replacing ‘BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd’ with ‘BDO Audit Pty Ltd’ for the auditor appointment resolution. The board supports the resolution to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor following Ernst & Young’s resignation. Shareholders are encouraged to approve this change, which will take effect at the close of the meeting.

