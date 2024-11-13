News & Insights

Stocks

Emmerson Resources Proposes New Auditor Appointment

November 13, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited has announced a correction to a typographical error in their upcoming annual general meeting notice, replacing ‘BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd’ with ‘BDO Audit Pty Ltd’ for the auditor appointment resolution. The board supports the resolution to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor following Ernst & Young’s resignation. Shareholders are encouraged to approve this change, which will take effect at the close of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:ERM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMMRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.