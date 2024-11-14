Emmerson Resources Issues 7.5 Million Unlisted Options

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 7.5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.088 and set to expire in November 2027. These options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move highlights Emmerson’s strategy to motivate and retain talent within the company.

