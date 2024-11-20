Emmerson Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.
Emmerson Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Allan Trench, who acquired an additional 120,000 fully paid ordinary shares in an on-market purchase, bringing his total holding to 286,435 shares. This move reflects heightened confidence in the company’s prospects, offering a potentially positive signal for investors.
