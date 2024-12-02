News & Insights

Stocks

Emmerson Resources Director Adjusts Share Allocation

December 02, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Emmerson Resources Limited announced a shift in the distribution of securities held by Director Robert Trevor Bills, with 6 million shares transferred off-market from direct to indirect holdings. Despite the change in allocation, Mr. Bills’ total interest in the company remains unchanged, reflecting stable insider confidence in Emmerson’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ERM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMMRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.