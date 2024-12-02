Emmerson Resources Director Adjusts Share Allocation

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.

Emmerson Resources Limited announced a shift in the distribution of securities held by Director Robert Trevor Bills, with 6 million shares transferred off-market from direct to indirect holdings. Despite the change in allocation, Mr. Bills’ total interest in the company remains unchanged, reflecting stable insider confidence in Emmerson’s prospects.

