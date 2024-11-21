Emmerson Resources Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Emmerson Resources Limited (AU:ERM) has released an update.
Emmerson Resources Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passing through a poll. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors Andrew McIlwain and Allan Trench, and confirmation of the appointment of an auditor. These outcomes reflect a strong shareholder consensus on the company’s governance and strategic direction.
